Kweku Greene releases 'Shades of Greene' EP

Music of Friday, 30 July 2021

Source: Richmond Addy, Contributor

Kweku Greene has finally released his ‘Shades of Greene’ EP two years after keeping his fans waiting.



The Horizon Records GH signee in a recent media interview explained what the new project is centered around.



“'Shades of Greene' is for everyone who believed in me and for those who doubted me as well. Life’s experiences have made me what I am today and have also inspired me to release this EP to the world," he said.



“It throws light on the diverse and unique styles of me, the artist. It is a five-track body of work with varying styles in Afro-fusion consisting of beautiful tunes and a voice that soothes”, Greene added.



‘Shades of Greene’ starts off with the most vulnerable track, 'Pon de Road', where Kweku Greene recalls life’s hustle. It decimates falsehood and paints a picture of a perfect love story and the sacrifices that come alongside it.



'Pon de Road' is then followed by ‘eEnough’ which fast forwards to the current state of affairs with regards to politics. It is a wake-up call to politicians to honor their promises. ‘Into You' and 'Falling' follow distinctively. While ‘Into You’ talks about the exhibition of genuine affection to one's partner, 'Falling' on the other hand is a beautiful piece of work dedicated to lovers around the world.



The 5th on the list,‘Take Me Away’ talks about the dire situations one goes through in order to make a success out of a situation. The track describes life on the streets and how violent it can get.



