Kweku Darlington features Laycon and Medikal on ‘Aketesia’

Music of Sunday, 8 August 2021

Source: zionfelix.net

'Sika Aba Fie' hitmaker Kweku Darlington is back again with an anthem.



After the release of his big hit, the artiste has decided to cross borders with Drill music.



Therefore featuring Nigerian superstar and Big Brother Naija 2020 Winner Laycon and Ghanaian multiple award winner Medikal on this.



Aketesia is a Twi word which is translated as “young lady”.



The record was produced by Jay Scratch and seem to have a blend of highlife and Drill all on one plate.



Listen to Aketesia below:



