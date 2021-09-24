You are here: HomeEntertainmentMusic2021 09 24Article 1364746

Music of Friday, 24 September 2021

Disclaimer

Source: Fredrick Kofi Dro, Contributor

Kwame Nyametsiase reaffirms God's light in new music video

« Prev

Next »

Show Video

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Gospel musician, Kwame Nyametsiase play videoGospel musician, Kwame Nyametsiase

After releasing the audio to 'M’akoma Mu Kanea', Kwame Nyametsiase reaffirms God's light in a new music video.

The gospel musician through the official music video of his much appreciated single released about a month ago, showcased how God is able and capable of saving anybody from the hands of their enemies.

In the video, God miraculously saved the life of a young man who was robbed and shot.

Kwame Nyametsiase believes singing about God’s attributes will draw a lot of people closer to the maker so they have a first-hand experience of Him, God.

Watch the full video here:

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment