Kuneli releases 'Chacha'

Music of Saturday, 16 October 2021

Source: Kubi Live, Contributor

Ghanaian singer and songwriter Deborah Mawunyo Kunneh popularly known as Kuneli releases a new banger titled 'Chacha'.



She released her very first RnB single “Please Don't Go” in 2014 and an afrobeat mashup cover of “Runaway” in 2015. In May 2015, she gained admission to study in a degree program at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi.



Along the line, she released 'Guilty Pleasure' in 2016 and an acoustic single 'Like I do'. In 2018, she released her single 'Odo Lastik' and 'Wanna Love Me'.



Currently, Kuneli is done recording her EP and ready to give the world more music.



According to Kuneli “'Chacha' is a true personal story. It’s self-explanatory. Every lyric in the song is exactly what happened.” She added, “Chacha is more highlife with a mixture of R’n’B and afrobeat”.



It was produced by SimpsOnDaBeat, mixed and mastered by Dugud.



Kuneli wants to inspire people of all ages with her songs no matter what they may be going through and is excited to share her new single “Chacha” with people all over the world.



