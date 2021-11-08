KDM officially premiers ‘Sin’ music video

Music of Monday, 8 November 2021

Source: AlltunezGh DotCom, Contributor

The long-awaited music video by Ghanaian gospel artiste, KDM dubb ‘SIN’ is ready to hit our screens in a very spectacular way.



This has been made possible after KDM together with his management after weeks of planning the execution of such an international standard video brought together professionals to do the job.



With a song of such standard and class, the expectation of producing a classy video to match has always been a problem to most gospel artistes as many believe gospel musicians don’t invest much in their craft especially in shooting standard videos for their songs. The surprise however came when KDM changed the whole scenario after releasing this classic video.



Watching the video, one can tell a lot went into its production as everything was on point. The storyline, picture quality, sound and voice make one want to watch it over and over again.



Comparing this video to other competitors in the gospel fraternity, I can boldly say KDM leads the chart to produce quality.



He really understands his profession and takes his craft seriously.



The video is currently doing so well after a few hours of release on the music market as most music aficionados believe it stands a high chance of winning international awards.



Watch video below



