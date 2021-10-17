It's hard for Ernest Opoku to tell people I mentored him - Brother Sammy

Music of Sunday, 17 October 2021

• Brother Sammy says Ernest Opoku was his protégé



• The gospel singer explains why Ernest Opoku sings like him



• Brother Sammy and Ernest Opoku are not on good terms



Brother Sammy popularly referred to as ‘The Nation’s Worshipper’ has established that Ernest Opoku was his protégé long before gaining a feat in the music industry.



He said Ernest used to understudy him and through that, he [Ernest] managed to even sing like him.



“Ernest was my son. He called me daddy. I used to love him. I have raised a lot of worshippers who sing just like me. Enter some churches and see, you will identify at least one person who sings like me. I used to take Ernest along with me to programmes. On Ernest Opoku’s first album, he sounded like Oware Junior. He started sounding like me when he was understudying me. He had an opportunity to get a producer and commercialize his music before me so he became popular than me,” Bother Sammy stated on UTV.



Admitting that he has not had the best of relationship with Ernest Opoku, Brother Sammy without hesitation disclosed what he said is the main cause of their feud.



“In this life, people don’t like to acknowledge those who helped them climb the success ladder. They become adamant and refuse to give praise to whom praise is due. It’s hard for him to tell people that I mentored him. He respects me privately but disrespects me publicly.”



“There was an instance where Ernest Opoku’s producer went to Bassey Mix’s studio to copy his artiste’s song for release. When he got there, Bassey was working on my song and he shifted focus from his main purpose of coming to the studio and expressed interest in my songs. Since then, he stopped working with Ernest and started working with me. Due to that incident, Ernest thinks I snatched his producer and he is very bitter about it,” Brother Sammy stated during a discussion on UTV’s United Showbiz.



