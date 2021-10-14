Incredible Zigi bags AFRIMMA Award nomination

Music of Thursday, 14 October 2021

Source: 3news.com

Reeking of sprightliness, Incredible Zigi has chalked another feat in his dance career by being the only Ghanaian nominated in the Best African Dancer category of the African Muzik Magazine Awards & Music Festival (AFRIMMA).



Born Michael Amofa, Incredible Zigi is making waves in his career and is a brand influencer for Guinness Ghana’s ‘Black Shines Brightest’ campaign – a new Pan African campaign celebrating the iconic black liquid enjoyed all over the continent.



Incredible Zigi has also featured in the music videos of prominent artists such as Davido, Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, Cassper Nyovest, and others. His dance moves have gone global, with celebrities such as Janet Jackson infusing some of his dance steps in her choreography and has performed it on tours and in her music videos.



Inching towards a decade of professional dancing, Incredible Zigi is now in the league to win this prestigious award with dancers from Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Uganda, Nigeria, Tanzania, and South Africa, emerging as the only Ghanaian nominated for the award.