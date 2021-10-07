I was nearly knifed in Kumasi because of ‘Tuobodom’ song – Naakay

Music of Thursday, 7 October 2021

Naakay, a former member of now-defunct music duo, Nkasei, has detailed the challenges the group encountered following the release of the controversial hit song ‘Tuobodom’, including an attempt by an irate person to stab him.



According to Naakay, the man almost stabbed him during a stage performance in Kumasi.



Speaking about his experience in an interview with Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz, Naakay said “an incident in Kumasi… a guy nearly knifed us.”



More than fifteen years after the song was released, some people he suspects are natives of Tuobodom, he said, still harbour hatred for him. According to Naakay, he recently performed the song on an Accra-based TV station and that elicited unsavoury remarks and threats from some persons who viewed his performance.



Regardless, he is unfazed. Sounding furious, the musician said: “The stupidity has to stop, and I’m not going to stop singing that song. I will sing it because it was creative.”



“This thing is beginning to really get on my nerves. I can understand to a certain extent that you’re loyal to where you come from but let it slide. It’s only a song, and some of these people even danced to this song.”



“Normally, I am quiet about these things, but I think it’s about time people need to start thinking. Beyond music and what we do, we’ve got families; I am a Godly person,” he said.



‘Tuobodom’ became a monster hit partly because of the controversy that surrounded it. Some natives of Tuobodom, a town in the Bono East Region, were unhappy about the song as they argued that it smeared the reputation of the town.



The song told the story of how some persons from Tuobodom were highly elated to move to the city to witness ‘a brighter side of life’.



