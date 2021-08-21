I want to maintain my originality - Fancy Gadam

Music of Saturday, 21 August 2021

Source: GNA

Mujahid Ahmed Bello, popularly known as Fancy Gadam, has established that he wants to maintain his reputation as one of the biggest Ghanaian artistes to emerge from the Northern region.



According to Fancy Gadam, staying true to himself sets him apart from other artistes adding that his fan base appreciates his originality and style.



The award-winning singer said he doesn't want to sound like other Ghanaian artistes



In spite of his versatility, Fancy Gadam says he wants to adequately satisfy his fanbase before exploring other genres later in the future.



However, Fancy Gadam has disclosed that his upcoming EP is of high quality, represents his originality, and also features some top musicians.



The Tamale-based artiste is expected to release an EP in the coming months after churning numerous hit singles including Total Cheat, Formular, Ma Baby, among others.