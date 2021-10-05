I take inspiration from Adina – Whitney Dee

Music of Tuesday, 5 October 2021

Source: etvghana.com

US-based Ghanaian singer and songwriter, Whitney Dee, has shared that singer and songwriter Adina really inspires her in the pursuit of music.



Referring to the qualities of the talented artiste that inspires her the most, she noted that she loves and admires everything about Adina.



In an interview with Foster Romanus on e.TV Ghana’s Late Nite Celebrity Show, she shared, “I love her style of music and the way she just flows when she sings makes me love and want to do music.”



Talking about what else inspires her to do music, she mentioned that anything she sees can inspire her to write a song.



“It could be from movies or any happenings at all. It just depends on what I see around me,” she said.



She feels the Ghanaian music industry is still the same as it was 7 years ago. “Nothing has really changed. It is still what it is.”



Whitney however believes there is more room for improvement and Ghanaian musicians can do a lot to change the music scene.



She mentioned Kwami Eugene, Kidi, Efya, and Adina as artistes she looks forward to working together with.