I produced Keche's 'Pressure' but Kaywa was credited for it - Sound engineer reveals

Music of Saturday, 10 July 2021

Source: SVTV Africa, Contributor

Tema-based music producer, Methmix has revealed that after producing Keche’s 2011 hit single ‘pressure,’ he was denied the production credit for it.



In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Methmix indicated that after Kaywa mixed and mastered the song, he (Kaywa) was rather given the production credit.



“There are so many songs that I’ve produced but was denied any credit. I produced Nanky’s last songs featuring Sarkodie and King Promise but Killbeatz mastered it and his name is on it as the producer. I also produced Keche’s pressure years ago and the same happened. Kaywa was given the credit,” he revealed.



Methmix indicated that he took the issue lightly because, in the past, people were not really enlightened on a 'split sheet agreement'.



“Now there is a split sheet agreement and we have to sign the agreement first before anything else. So now, that can never happen again.”



