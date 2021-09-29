I look forward to working with Joe Mettle, KODA – Magnus

Music of Wednesday, 29 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

After collaborating with Nacee on ‘Bo Me Nantew’, gospel musician Magnus says he intends to do the same with Joe Mettle, KODA, Adotey Tetor, among others.



The decision to have records with these musicians is informed by the quest to propagate the gospel and win souls for Christ. Magnus is of the view that the spirit of God is upon these musicians who have amazing talents.



Magnus who maintains that the youth are his target made these remarks in an interview on Obonu FM.



In a separate interview on Atinka TV, Magnus disclosed that music producer and sound engineer Nacee has been very instrumental in his music career.



According to him, Nacee came to his rescue at a time he seemed to have lost hope. Explaining further, the singer said his desire to do music was doused following some financial difficulties he encountered in 2004. Aside from that, although he had a passion for music, his understanding of the music business at the time was not enough to ensure success, hence, the loss of interest.



In order not to be wasteful, Magnus said he went back to school to pursue academic excellence.



He was later discovered by Nacee and subsequently became his protégé. Among others, Nacee, according to Magnus, composed ‘Bo Me Nantew’ which is becoming a successful track.



