I always improve on my songwriting skills - Nana Kottens

Music of Sunday, 25 July 2021

Source: Stephan Moulo, Contributor

Lewis Kofi Nana Antwi, better known by his stage name as Nana Kottens has said that despite being a good songwriter, he aspires to improve and churn out quality pieces.



According to Nana Kottens, he grew up listening to Country, Reggae, and Dancehall music, and that has helped him develop his songwriting skills.



"I have always been a writer, but it takes time and years to develop the skills of songwriting and as such, I’m always developing and improving on the skills," he said.



Nana Kottens takes the advantage of being a polyglot to write and produce songs in different languages and unique in sounds. Last year, he released one Highlife song titled “Odo” and it was a real buzz.



His unique soothing voice coalesced with a slick singing style makes Nana Kottens very unique and versatile as a singer and songwriter.



He emphasized that he wants to write and produce songs that have the potential to compete with other records worldwide and wants to continue developing the skills of songwriting.



Kottens released 'Call Girl' recently. The official music video is scheduled to be released in 2022.



In the meantime, his label, Sound Lion Records, has released an animation video for the song.



