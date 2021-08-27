Humble yourself, approach legends for mentorship - Kweku Geezy to budding acts

Music of Friday, 27 August 2021

Source: Bismarck Boachie, Contributor

Canadian-based afrobeat musician Kweku Geezy has expressed his view on why new artists should humble themselves and approach legendary Ghanaian musicians for mentoring.



According to him, there is the need to understudy these legends in order to help improve young acts' writing and composition skills. Also, he believes through this means, cultural and traditional values will be passed on to the next generation.



Born Joseph Gaisie but known in showbiz as Kweku Geezy, the singer released his debut single "Monica" months ago. He has in the last few days released his second single 'Slow Mo' from his upcoming EP which he featured one of Ghana's budding singers Titan.



This new single seems to be gaining massive attention on the internet and various pubs across the capital.



Asked which legend he'd like to understudy, he mentioned Mugeez of R2bees fame as one person he admires his music prowess so much.