Highlife artiste Dada Hafco releases another classic titled 'Obarima'

Music of Friday, 16 July 2021

Source: Dada Hafco, Contributor

The song that seeks to celebrate men talks about the struggles they go through to feed their families and society, and also appeal to women to take it easy on their men.



With production credits going to one time VGMA producer of the year nominee (DDT), the song is gradually becoming the favourite of many just after a week of its release.



The "Playboy" hitmaker says "it's important we celebrate men also, for they go through a lot that people don't know or speak about. So much as it's is a song for everyone basically, 'Obarima' is here to salute men and also urge our women to appreciate them."



With beautiful visuals to go with, the video depicts the life experiences of men, told through Dada Hafco, who breaks his back to provide for his family.



Fresh from his recently VGMA double nomination, Dada Hafco says, the only way the industry can properly get an identity across is when we make it a point to champion the agenda of highlife, hence his love for the genre.



"We should continue to help make it attractive so that the quest for it to become a national agenda comes into fruition," he admonished.



"Obarima, "released on July 9, is available on all digital platforms.



