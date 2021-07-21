Gospel artist Evelyn Mensah tells the awesomeness of God in new single

Music of Wednesday, 21 July 2021

Source: George Wiredu Duah, Contributor

Ghanaian gospel musician, Evelyn Mensah has released a new single titled 'Awesome God'.



Although good with worship, 'Awesome God' is far from worship and also beautifully delivered with a blend of English and Twi.



The song that seeks to magnify the greatness and the goodness of the Lord is one that is heavy on the Afrobeats sound.



A sample from the great Fella Kuti collection is well put together to adore Christ. The words in the song are simple and easy to sing along without any ambiguities.



Evelyn Mensah is particularly grateful to all the good people who have since supported the new project and her career so far. She said:



"God did not only bless me with wisdom and talent, but he also blessed me with good people like Pastor Dan, Mrs. Darko-Nyarko Madam Bernice Abban, and the entire Kingslight Chapel members God bless you all," she says.



'Awesome God' by Evelyn Mensah is one out of many amazing songs she has for the Christian community and the world at large.



Listen to 'Awesome God' below:



