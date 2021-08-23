Ghana DJ Awards public nominations open from August 30

Music of Monday, 23 August 2021

Source: Ghana DJ Awards

The 9th annual Ghana DJ Awards, Africa's biggest DJ event, is just around the corner, and it is soon time to nominate candidates.



Nominations for the Ghana DJ Awards, which is now running for the ninth year, will open on August 30.



The Merqury Republic is seeking nominations for DJs who have done significant things worth celebrating during the year under review; from October 2020 to September 2021.



The awards mainly aim to celebrate and recognize DJs for their contribution to the development of the Ghanaian music industry and entertainment on the electronic music scene.



Nominations open on Monday 30th August for 30 days.



Anyone wishing to make a nomination can visit entry.ghanadjawards.org from August 30 to submit an entry.



Ghana DJ Awards is seeking as much information as possible including links, videos, and other references, and is asking those sending nominations to offer a contact name and email or contact of the person being nominated.



Ghana DJ Awards is organized by the top event production company, the Merqury Republic to celebrate the country’s most creative, influential professional DJs at work today and latest discoveries.



FAQ



Can you nominate yourself?



1. Yes! And you can nominate as many people as you want to, including yourself, for any number of categories you wish.



2. Are nominations binding (i.e. will you or the candidate you nominate be definitely shortlisted in the final nomination list)?



No, they are not. After the public nomination period is done, the next step would be for the Ghana DJ Awards jury to shortlist entries based on merits and data.