Getty and Friends set to release a hot gospel jama praise titled 'Israel Nyame'

Music of Wednesday, 3 November 2021

Source: Nana Asante, Contributor

In the late 90s, Getty and Friends brought joy to the hearts of many in the Ghanaian music sector, it was more of a revolution that took the music scene by storm.



Her songs were so powerful to cut across all sectors beyond gospel music fanatics, transcending culture, ethnicity, and religious beliefs with her unique style of music, voice, composition, delivery, and the power behind the word.



After releasing her maiden album in 1998 Getty and Friends became a household name in the Ghanaian music sector and some other parts of the world. Churning out great hit songs full of inspiration, power, and the anointing which affected all and sundry the young and old alike.



After a successful music career spanning across a decade, Getty and Friends took a musical break to pursue other ministry works but is now set to bounce back into the music ministry.



Tagged as the undisputed Queen of “Jama” music, Getty and Friends is ready to drop a hot gospel Jama Praise Medley Dubbed “Israel Nyame”



Fans of Getty and Friends, lovers of gospel music are enthused and waiting in high expectation for “Israel Nyame