Music of Tuesday, 16 November 2021

Source: 3news.com

S3fa just added visuals to her new banger, ‘Fever’, featuring rap king Sarkodie and DJ Tira.



The video is deliciously sensual with thrilling waist breaking dance moves from S3fa. The singer and her dancing girls would definitely hold you captivated.





Watch the full video on Sefa’s youtube channel and other social media platforms.