Elizha tells her journey to love with an EP!

Music of Friday, 6 August 2021

Source: Nana Yaw Wiredu, Contributor

Born Michelle-Elizabeth is a talented emerging Afro-fusion artist who is out with a new body of work to tell her love journey. The young female musician was born to Ghanaian parents in Kumasi; but lived the majority of her life in Illinois, Chicago.



To the young musician, Journey to Love is an announcement of her career and an introduction to both the African and Western music lovers and audience. Growing up, Elizha has always been a music lover, participated in talent shows, sing during Christmas Thanksgiving, and other entertaining events throughout her middle school.



Elizha had her elementary school in Illinois, Chicago, moved to back to Ghana at age 15, and had her secondary school and tertiary at Yaa Asantewaa Senior High & University of Ghana respectively. At the tertiary level, she studied Music, Sociology & Social Work. She holds a bachelor's degree in Social Work.



Officially ready to explore her music talent, Elizha released her debut single, RoadTown, on 2021 May 30, currently available on all streaming platforms. Her currently released EP #JourneyToLove features @Mboy & @Jkhalifa. #JourneyToLove explores her quest to find love and growth beyond her emotions. Listeners will also enjoy the mellifluous voice of the vibrant musician.



Although not signed to any label, Elizha is willing to fully commit to the music and push as much as she can with the little resources at her disposal.



She commentated that “this EP is simply to announce my presence. I would love Ghanaians to be opened to the project and enjoy the stories I have put together about my Journey to Love. The world should also expect more from me because there is more to give.”