Elizha out with new single ‘Lijeje’

Source: Justice Walker Junior, Contributor

Talented Afro-fusion musician Michelle-Elizabeth is out with a new single titled "Lijeje".



The young female musician was born to Ghana-Nigerian parents in Kumasi; Ghana but lived the majority of her life in Chicago, Illinois.



To the young musician, what’s to introduce herself to both African and Western music lovers and audiences and showcase her unique voice.



Growing up, Elizha has always been a music lover, participated in talent shows, sings during Christmas, Thanksgiving, and other entertaining events throughout her middle school.



Elizha had her elementary school in Illinois, Chicago, moved to back to Ghana at age 15, and had her secondary school and tertiary at Yaa Asantewaa Senior High & University of Ghana respectively. At the tertiary level, she studied Music, Sociology & Social Work. She holds a bachelor's degree in Social Work.



Officially ready to explore her music talent, Elizha released her debut single, RoadTown, on 2021 May 30, currently available on all streaming platforms, also released her first EP titled "Lijeje" in early August 2021. Listeners will also enjoy the mellifluous voice of the vibrant musician.



Although not signed to any label, Elizha is willing to fully commit to the music and push as much as she can with the little resources at her disposal.



"Lijeje" which also means "calm", speaks on showing love to our special someone and not having that love reciprocated back or shown back, and that puts one in a whole emotional rollercoaster. In the end, the love is meant to be it's meant to be.



Lijeje is out on all music platforms.