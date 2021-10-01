Elder Ofori set to launch his new album titled ‘Me Nhyira Beba’

Music of Friday, 1 October 2021

Source: Michael Ofori, Contributor

Ghanaian Gospel sensation, Elder Ofori, is out with a new album after he released his banger 'Woma Yesu So' in 2016 that earned him some recognition in the Gospel scene in 2016, unveils his latest album dubbed ‘Me Nhyira Beba’ on the 10th of October 2021 at Hebron Prayer Camp in Accra.



The album is to give hope and motivation to people for them to get closer to God. 'Me Nhyira Beba' which is a single on the album talks about the blessings God will bestow on our lives if we are able to live righteously.



The music video for the song was performed by himself with a lot of joy as he demonstrate God's goodness word by word. The video was directed and shot by Snares Films.



Elder Ofori for the past years has been working effortlessly across the country through his annual Gospel Concert Evangelism through music.



During the Akambo festival in the central region to win souls, he performed with great musicians like Nhyira Betty, Patience Nyarko, legendary Yaw Sarpong, Asomafo and Tiwa, DSP Kofi Sarpong, Deacon Sammy Baah, Bernice Ansah, Great Ampong, and media gurus like Odi Ahenakan Kwame Yeboah of Peace FM.



The yet-to-be-released Album will see Elder Ofori as a household name in the Ghanaian and West Africa Gospel scene.



The Album promises to be a masterpiece in winning more souls for Christ all over the world through his music and evangelism concert.



