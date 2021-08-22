You are here: HomeEntertainmentMusic2021 08 22Article 1338820

DeeBwoy returns with ‘Te Mase’ featuring Kofi Kinaata

Kinaata [L] with DeeBwoy [R] play videoKinaata [L] with DeeBwoy [R]

DeeBwoy is back to the music scene with yet another soothing highlife tune ‘Te Mase’. The singer, on the song, projects the love he has for a lady and his readiness to tie the nuptial knot should she agree to his proposal.

While hailing the glaring qualities of the lady, DeeBwoy makes a promise to cherish her till eternity.

The second single of the young highlife musician features Kofi Kinaata who provides a perfect complement to the groovy, mid-tempo song.

The song comes with a colourful official music video directed by Quophi Okyeame of Emklan Productions.

Evident in the video is the display of African culture and identity as characters flaunt locally-made costumes.

With an enthralling choreography and beautiful set designs, the video has since its release elicited positive reactions from some viewers.

