Darkovibes finds solution to problems in the Ghanaian music sector

Popular afrobeats artiste, Darkovibes has identified some ideas that could help the Ghanain music industry thrive better.



In his perspective, education and a proper structure for Ghanaian musicians can take the country’s music far than it already is.



In an interview with Doctar Cann on Happy FM’s Ayekoo, he said, “I think my problem is structure and education. I mean knowledge of the artistes.”



“I feel like if we can organize workshops to train and teach music executives, it will really help us. I have attended a couple and it was helpful. Some might attend and some might not but from that few, we can get one person who will also teach others and it goes on and on and on. Ghana’s music industry is backed by data and almost everything is tried and tested. If you are taught and apply what you have learnt, it will work for you."



“Music is not easy but it will be for us if we put our minds to it, and decide to learn and make it better," he added.



Meanwhile, Darkovibes is currently promoting his 'Je mappelle' song which features Nigerian singer, Davido.