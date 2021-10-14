DJ Vyrusky features Adina, Kuami Eugene on new single 'All Correct'

Music of Thursday, 14 October 2021

Source: Pep Junia, Contributor

DJ Vyrusky bounces back with new hit “All Correct” featuring Kuami Eugene & Adina



Multiple award-winning Ghanaian disc jockey and Producer, DJ Vyrusk, has released a new song after a long break.



Produced by Vyrusky “KingKong”, the Believe Records signee features his long time creative partner Kuami Eugene and vocalist Adina Thembi.



With an impressive discography and plethora of hit songs to his name, this song is no exception.



Watch the video below:



