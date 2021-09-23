DJ Sly presents 'The Unstoppable Cypher' 1.0 featuring six rappers in Ghana

Music of Thursday, 23 September 2021

Source: DJ Sly, Contributor

DJ Sly featured top six rappers on the unstoppable cypher freestyle after receiving many entries from new skull rappers nationwide. In the cypher video, the rappers represented their cities.



DJ Sly known as the unstoppable is a professional and successful Disc Jockey and powerful brand to reckon with when it comes to music and entertainment in Ghana, Africa.



The professional Disc Jockey spins different genres of music from Hiplife, HiLife, Afro Beats, Amapiano, Hip Hop, RNB, House, and Dancehall, etc. His ability to thrill and entertain different types of audiences across the globe makes him unique.







DJ Sly was awarded Student's Favourite Event DJ of the year( CBaze Awards 2018), Best Event DJ (Ghana DJ Awards 2019), Student's Favourite DJ of the year (CBaze Awards 2019), Best DJ ( Youth Eminence Awards 2020), Youth DJ of the year (Youth Excellence Awards 2019, 2020), Best DJ of the year (Greater Accra music awards 2020) and many more.



Some popular music arts DJ Sly has worked with include: Teni, Stonebwoy, Ice Prince, Skales, Wendy Shay, Eddy Kenzo, Fameye, Daphne, VVIP, DopeNation, and many more.



The cypher video was shot by Director Kpictures.



Watch the cypher below:



