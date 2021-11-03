DJ Bluey: The London-based DJ steering Ghanaians into the age of Electronic dance music

Music of Wednesday, 3 November 2021

Source: Francis Amissah, Contributor

With Ghana’s burgeoning soundscape growing quite predictable and monotonous due to the sheer dominance of Afrobeat and Dancehall music lately, there’s a growing need for newness in the relatively young market, and that’s where artists like DJ Bluey comes to play.



An accomplished British personality of Ghanaian descent, the seasoned disc jockey, who also doubles as a tuneful producer has been in the vanguard of introducing Ghanaians to the energizing world of Electronic music with his upbeat selections that ooze an irresistible swing.



"As a Ghanaian Electronic music producer based in the UK, it’s vital for me to encourage the youth to listen to the very entertaining genre. The sound is not currently popular in Ghana, but I believe over time with more music and collaborations that will all change.



"I have a plan to work with fellow Ghanaian artists on tracks which will encourage the genre to thrive back home, as well as use the platform I’ve acquired with the latest FIFA release to push my Electronic music agenda worldwide", shared DJ Bluey.



Currently signed to Idris Elba’s 7Wallace record label, DJ Bluey continues to be the quintessence of Ghanaian music excellence in the diaspora, as he continues to soar with hits such as ‘Wine It’ - which made EA Sports’ official soundtrack for FIFA 22.



December is on the horizon once again and with scores of tourists and Ghanaians from the diaspora converging to enjoy social novelty after another tense year, DJ Bluey hopes to grab their attention with a catalog that upholds his club-trained ear.