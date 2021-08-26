You are here: HomeEntertainmentMusic2021 08 26Article 1341685

Music of Thursday, 26 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Bra Collins's song with Obrafour wins Best Collaboration award at GMA-USA

‘Adom Bi’, a song by Bra Collins which features hiplife legend Obrafour has been adjudged Best International Collaboration of the Year at the 2021 edition of the Ghana Music Awards USA.

The song beat competition from ‘Grace to Grace’ by Millicent Yankey ft. MOG Music, ‘Trapping’ by DJ Wyse ft. Sarp Gee, Uzi Babe, Bizell, ‘Give Me Love’ by Jayhover ft. Mr Drew, ‘Mmaasem’ by DJ Asumadu ft. Max Mannie, ‘Nkwasia Nwom’ by Kaykay Amponsah ft. Everlasting Tiki, ‘Anointing’ by Renak ft. Deon Boakye and ‘Pressure Befawo’ by Oboy Murphy ft. Medikal.

Organised by Don’s Music Production in partnership with Highlife Media USA, the event was held in New Jersey over the weekend.

The Ghana Music Awards USA is a scheme instituted to honour popular US-based Ghanaian artistes and those who reside in Ghana but have been able to penetrate the USA market with their craft.

Meanwhile, Bra Collins, affectionately called Rap Evangelist has released another song titled ‘Leave You Here’.

The piece features Abiana whose soothing performance on ‘Adunlei’ earned her Best Female Vocal Performance at the 22nd edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

‘Leave You Here’ is a track that delivers a sermon to the listener, detailing the need for one to accept Christ as their Lord and personal savior.

"My vision is to draw men to Christ through my music and inspire the youth to serve the Lord in the days of their youth," Bra Collins disclosed.

