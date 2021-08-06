Blackground Records partners with EMPIRE to release legendary catalogue

Music of Friday, 6 August 2021

Today, the iconic Blackground Records now Blackground Records 2.0 -

announces a new partnership with EMPIRE, the leading independent label, distributor, and publisher, to release Blackground’s storied catalog to streaming services worldwide.



The release will include catalog material from Timbaland & Magoo, Tank, Toni Braxton, JoJo, Ashley Parker Angel, and the late Aaliyah. Additionally, Blackground has announced a new entertainment platform Music360 set to launch at the end of the summer.



Physical Vinyl, CD, Tape pre-orders as well as Digital pre-orders and pre-sales are available now at www.BlackgroundRecords.net. The partnership was designed upon Blackground’s commitment to introduce Aaliyah and Blackground’s legacy to a new audience, re-engage longtime fans, and educate new fans about Aaliyah and Blackground’s undeniable impact on culture, fashion, visual art, music, and more.



The catalog will be released in near chronological order, encouraging fans and listeners to enjoy and relive the music as it was originally released. The entire catalog will feature 17 official albums. Some of the most notable discographies from the catalog will include both of Aaliyah’s 2x-platinum-selling albums One in a Million and ΛΛLIYΛH, along with her I Care 4 U and Ultimate Aaliyah compilation albums.



Fans will also be able to listen to the soundtracks from the hit movies Exit Wounds and Romeo Must Die. In addition, the catalog is also set to feature legendary rap duo Timbaland & Magoo albums Welcome To Our World, Indecent Proposal, Under Construction: Part II, and Timbaland’s own album, Tim’s Bio: Life From Da Basement.



Also, R&B singer Toni Braxton’s Libra album, R&B crooner Tank’s Force of Nature, One Man, and Sex, Love & Pain albums, Jojo’s The High Road album, and self-titled album JoJo, and the only album from Ashley Parker Angel, Soundtrack To Your Life. Blackground Records 2021



Release Timeline:



● August 20th: Aaliyah - One In A Million Album

● August 27th: Timbaland & Magoo - Welcome To Our World, Indecent Proposal and Under Construction, Part II Albums + Timbaland - Tim's Bio Album

● September 3rd: Romeo Must Die and Exit Wounds Movie Soundtracks

● September 10th: Aaliyah - ΛΛLIYΛH Album

● September 17th: Tank - Force of Nature, One Man, and Sex, Love & Pain Albums

● September 24th: JoJo - JoJo and The High Road Albums, Ashley Parker Angel - Soundtrack To Your Life Album

● October 1st: Toni Braxton - Libra Album

● October 8th: Aaliyah - I Care 4 U and Ultimate Aaliyah Compilation Albums



Founded by Barry and Jomo Hankerson and initially launched in 1993, Blackground Records became a staple name in music and pop culture in the 1990s and early 2000s with Hankerson’s expert ear for artist development that would evolve into prolific careers for the aforementioned artists. Over the years, Blackground Records sold millions of records, had ten Top 10 Billboard 200 albums, and won countless awards.







Now, as Blackground Records 2.0, Hankerson plans to continue their undeniable impact on pop culture. “Blackground Records has always been about independence and ownership,” says Barry Hankerson. “From day one, we set out to shake up the music industry, and partnering with a company like EMPIRE

continues that legacy. This is Blackground Records 2.0.” “Blackground Records redefined popular music as we know it,” says Ghazi, CEO, and Founder of EMPIRE. “We’re happy to provide a home for Blackground Records 2.0 and help build upon their independent story.”



As part of the re-release of the Blackground Records catalog, Hankerson will launch a new social, audio, and video entertainment platform called Music360. Further information on this new platform will be shared in the coming weeks. For updates on Blackground Records 2.0, please visit www.BlackgroundRecords.net or visit the various



ABOUT EMPIRE:



Founded in 2010 by Bay Area native Ghazi Shami, EMPIRE is currently leading through its innovative approach to the digital music era across its label, distribution, and publishing arms. Ghazi has been recognized for his work in Billboard’s 2019 Indie Power Players list, as well as Billboard’s 2020 Power List in January.



With its focus on early-stage artist development, the San Francisco-based company has been instrumental in launching the careers of multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning artists such as Kendrick Lamar, Cardi B, DRAM, and Anderson.Paak. By crafting bespoke deals that are always in favor of the artist, EMPIRE is able to form a true partnership with each artist and label on its roster.







Coupled with EMPIRE's unique software for analytics, recoupment, and royalties, which is available to every partner, the company offers a level of transparency unprecedented in the music industry.



