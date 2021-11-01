Black Sherif took over Amerado’s Abotr3 song - Soraya Opare Riley

Music of Monday, 1 November 2021

Event producer Soraya Mensah has opined that Black Sherif's verse on Amerado’s lead single off his 'Patience EP' was so powerful that it took over the song.



According to her, she wouldn't let a featured artist's chorus be the first thing a listener hears on a song.



While praising the performance of Black Sherif on the new single, she pointed out that:



"The first song on the EP and Black Sherif is the on the first part of the song? I wouldn't arrange my music like that. Somebody is listening to somebody else's voice for the first 12 bars on the first song on your album. No intro or wording for me to know that it's you I'm about to hear,” Soraya told Caleb Nii Boye on Starr FM's ShowBiz on Starr.



She added that: "I've spent the whole time listening to someone else. Black Sherif took over the song. It's the first track. It's like my introduction into who you are. If you're going to put somebody else in the beginning put a signature at the beginning. Put something there. Speak. Make everyone know that this is you."



"If you were to give this to a record label and you were supposed to impress them in 30 seconds, when they press play they'd probably say 'oh that guy's so good' and then he'd reply 'oh that's not me," Soraya stated.