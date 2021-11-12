Black Kat GH releases video of ‘My Sweet Baby’

Music of Friday, 12 November 2021

Source: Mike Asante, Contributor

The official video of Black Kat GH’s “My Sweet Baby” is finally out and has set the internet on fire!



The track which is the 8th song on his "Self Fulfilling Prophecy” album released on 30th August 2019, features the sensational musician demonstrating his admiration of God’s delicate gift to men “a Daughter of Eve” in a very special way.



The classic lyrical creation by Black Kat GH was produced in Ghana by Nad Xclusive, but the visuals were shot in the United Kingdom by ‘Lans on the Lens’.



The final touch of “My Sweet Baby” video making was perfectly finished off by a top-notch editor in Ghana, Swanzy Official.



The Ghanaian hip-hop/hiplife/Afrobeat musician, Black Kat GH, has to his credit, hit songs including; “Human Being no Good”, “Mo Awu”, “Wo ye Real, Kumarica Anthem” among others.



