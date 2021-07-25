Amerado teams up with Kofi Jamar to release 'We Outside'

Music of Sunday, 25 July 2021

Source: Kwao Lezzes-Tyt, Contributor

Amerado has teamed up with his fellow 'Kumerican brother' to release the much-anticipated 'asakaa' inspired song titled 'We Outside'.



The song was recorded in London prior to their performance at the Ghana Party in the Park organized by Akwaaba UK.



The duo after a video of their studio session posted earlier went viral has decided to respond by releasing the full song.



The song describes the excitement they had after seeing their craft travel the shores of Ghana and granting them opportunities to perform on bigger stages internationally.



The song was produced by IzJoe Beatz and the duo is expected to shoot the video soon.



Listen to the video below.



