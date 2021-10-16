Amerado reveals the release date, tracklist of the 'Patience' EP

Music of Saturday, 16 October 2021

Source: Kwao Lezzes-Tyt, Contributor

Derrick Sarfo Kantanka, popularly known as Amerado will on October 26, 2021, release his 7-track E.P dubbed 'Patience'.



'Patience' which is the rapper's second album highlights the importance of being calm in all endeavors.



'My Diary', another track on the E.P talks about future plans. 'Fr3 Me' which translates to 'Call me', expresses how he misses his lover, 'Sing Along' talks about how he wants his followers to sing along with him.



'Sika Dam' also speaks about how this generation is willing to do anything for the sake of money and it features Shatta Wale and Fameye.



'Sika Besu' talks about how he intends to 'blow' cash when he makes enough money.



'Selflessness' speaks of how he intends to cater to the needs of others. Four upcoming rappers Kojo Luda, NBee, 4Tune and Adomakye were featured on this one.



The multiple award-winning artiste has numerous hit singles to his credit including "Menp3", "We Outside", "Twa So", among others.