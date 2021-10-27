Amerado releases debut EP

Music of Wednesday, 27 October 2021

Source: yfmghana.com

Ghanaian rapper Derrick Sarfo Kantanka known as Amerado in entertainment circles has released his much anticipated ‘Patience EP’.



The 7-track Extended Playlist (EP) features some of Ghana’s celebrated and talented artists and was produced by seasoned beat makers in Ghana.



The EP comprises of ‘Abotr3’ ft Black Sherif produced by Samsney, ‘My Diary’ ft Aba Rainbow produced by Itzcjmadeit, ‘Fr3 Me’ ft Benerl produced by Itzjoebeatz, ‘Sing Along’, ‘Sika Dam’ ft Shatta Wale and Fameye, ‘Sika Besu’ ft Kweku Flick and Ypee, ‘Selflessness’ ft Kojo Tune, 4tune, Nbee and Adomakye all produced by Itzjoebeatz.



Amerado was recognized in the entertainment industry after he was featured on Sarkodie’s ‘Biibi Ba’ song which featured various up-and-coming acts, and gained popularity in 2020 when he started his ‘Yeete Nsem’ news episodes on YouTube.