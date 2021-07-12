You are here: HomeEntertainmentMusic2021 07 12Article 1307467

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Amerado cautions cyberbullies with ‘Death Sentence’

Ghanaian Rapper, Amerado Burner play videoGhanaian Rapper, Amerado Burner

Amerado has tackled the rampant cases of cyberbullying in a new song he calls ‘Death Sentence’.


The ‘Yee te nsem’ hitmaker in the song stated how uncomfortable it is for celebrities to go through insults from critics and even asked in one of his Facebook posts whether insults qualify as criticisms.


Amerado who is fuming over cyberbullying teamed up with SARP the KR8toR for an official video.


The song was produced by izJoe Beatz.


