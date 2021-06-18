Afrobeats sensation Leflyyy serves Kumerican vibes on 'Yaba'

Music of Friday, 18 June 2021

Source: David Mawuli, Contributor

Ghanaian afrobeats sensation Leflyyy switches his favourite genre as he drops a new Kumerican drill, titled “Yaba”.



“Yaba”, to wit ‘we have arrived’ in the Twi language, features rising musician Toroo who gave the record a new twist to the popular Kumerican trend.



The new single came about out of just a studio session. It was just a freestyle session with Toroo, but the result blew Leflyyy’s mind and decided to share with his loyal followers and fans.



“This is a freestyle we did and it sounded so dope,” says Leflyyy, “that I decided to drop it but I am still sticking to what I started with which is afrobeats.”



According to Leflyyy, switching from afrobeats to drill doesn’t mean he is competing with Kumerican rappers, rather, he is experimenting with different genres and testing the waters.



“No, I am just having fun on this one,” he said when asked. “No competition with nobody. I’m in my lane and experimenting with different styles and genres of music.”



Produced by Peewezel, the heavy bass-laced drill is accompanied by a street-theme visual directed by JmKad.



Watch the full music video below.



