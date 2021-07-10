Afrobeat sensation Kosi Ynot out with new song titled 'My Story'

Music of Saturday, 10 July 2021

Source: Gideon Kweitsu

Ghanaian Afrobeat artist Kosi Ynot, has unveiled his new single titled 'My Story'.



Produced by Fantom Beatz, the creative musician after collaborating with J. Derobie on Shakira decided to go solo on this particular song to convey his story to the world.



In present circumstances where people vent out their insecurities on others, Ynot has advised that such energy should rather be channeled into making money.



The ‘Kanewu’ singer is steadily making waves with his style of music in the competitive music industry.



His delivery, effortlessly fusing native dialect (ewe) and pidgin makes his style very unique.



Kosi Ynot was nominated in two categories in the 2020 Volta Music awards.



He has over the past months released series of freestyles that has caught the attention of many music enthusiasts.



With his current release, Ynot is unlocking a new level of his musical career.



“My Story” by Kosi Ynot is available on music stores.