5 musicians who produce good tunes but are 'underrated'

Music of Monday, 15 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana music industry is blessed with a chunk of talented musicians who produce nothing but good tunes that can last from generation to generation.



Despite the efforts they put into their craft, some of these artistes, according to some analysts, have not had the level of recognition they deserve.



Here is a list of singers who are considered 'treasures' but are underrated.



Worlasi







Born Worlasi Langani! This young and super talented artiste has a number of hit singles to his credit.



Worlasi has been releasing good tunes including 'Mawena', 'Possible', 'Comot'.



Despite his exceptional talent, this songwriter and producer is counted among artistes who have not received enough push from the industry.





Amaarae







This Ghanaian female singer is a rare talent.



Amaarae is a songwriter, a produce and an engineer. She is well known for her unique voice and genre of music.



She has featured on international charts with her music. Her music video is one to look out for. Popular among her singles are 'Sad Girlz Love Money', 'Leave Me Alone', and 'Fancy'.





Akwaboah Jnr







Born Gladstorm Kwabena Akwaboah Jnr, this talented male vocalist is considered one of Ghana's most talented songwriters.



Although he has been in the music scene for years, many believe that he doesn't receive enough recognition considering the efforts he puts in producing quality music.



Coming from a family of musicians, the former Sarckess Music signee is the son of Highlife legend, Kwadwo Akwaboah Snr. His grandfather was the late highlife-great, Kwabena Akwaboa.



Music lovers have said that Akwaboah is gradually being given the recognition he deserves compared to two years ago.



Popular amongst Akwaboah's songs are ' I Do Love You', 'Ntro Nkoa', 'Hye Me Bo', and 'Forget'.





Pure Akan









Pure Akan, born Bernard Nana Appiah, is a Ghanaian musician who has been promoting the rich culture of the nation through music.



He sings in 'Twi' a local dialect by the Akan ethnic group. Despite his unique talent, his songs do not enjoy massive airplay.



Pure Akan recently gained a nomination in the 'Alternative Song of the Year' category at the GMAUK2021.



His songs include 'Me Sika Aduro', 'Mob3tie' and 'Aprodoo'.





Kumi Guitar









Kumi Guitar's love for Ghanaian Highlife music cannot be overlooked. He is a promoter of this music genre.



Despite producing good tunes like 'Break Into Two', 'Betweener', 'Dream' and 'Brown Sugar', many believe that Kumi is yet to gain the needed recognition from Ghanaians.