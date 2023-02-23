was misquoted - GFA official denies saying Christian Atsu's number 7 jersey could be retired

Sports News of Thursday, 23 February 2023

Source: www.etvghana.com

Executive Council Member of the Ghana Football Association, Linford Asamoah Boadu has rejected reports suggesting that he said the GFA are considering retiring Christian Atsu’s number 7 jersey.



Atsu tragically died following the devastating earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria on February 6, 2023.



The player’s lifeless body was recovered 12 days later after his was trapped under rubble of the apartment he was staying in.



Following his death, the FA and family of the player are preparing for a befitting burial for the late winger.



Mr Asamoah Boadu was reported to have suggested the retiring of the number 7 jersey, but the Eastern Region FA boss has rubbished the news.



“I was misquoted. I think people just want clicks on their websites. I never said the FA is considering to retire the No.7 jersey in honour of Atsu. I work under people at the FA, so why will I make a decision for the whole association” he told footballghana.com.



Atsu’s family have agreed on a one week celebration of the player’s life on March 4, 2023.