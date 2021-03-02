Press Releases of Tuesday, 2 March 2021

mPharma disrupts diabetes care in Africa!

mPharma introduces Mutti to support people living with diabetes

Diabetes is a chronic disease that occurs either when the pancreas does not produce insulin or when the body cannot effectively use the insulin it produces.



Insulin is a hormone that regulates blood sugar. There are two main types of diabetes: Type 1 and Type 2. When there is an absence of insulin produced by the body, this results in Type 1 Diabetes and when the body cannot effectively utilize the insulin it produces, it results in Type 2 Diabetes.



Managing Diabetes can be difficult and stressful. There are a lot of decisions and lifestyle changes to be made. Choosing the right thing to do may be very exhausting for people living with Diabetes.



There is a lot of self management involved in the care of diabetes and attainment of optimal glycemic control. Physicians will advise and share recommendations but the actions are always up to the individual.



Mutti is here to help



Mutti is a product from mPharma, a technology-driven healthcare company with a vision of building an Africa in good health. mPharma aims to support people, including people living with diabetes on this journey.



Mutti is a membership-based rewards program for accessing medicines and healthcare services with a focus on affordability, accessibility and availability.



Mutti allows patients to take charge of their treatment by signing up and receiving the necessary assistance to navigate the complexities of the disease.



Effective diabetic care involves working closely with your healthcare providers, self involvement on health decisions and a strong support system. Mutti aims to equip patients with the knowledge and attitude they need to be more involved in their own care and decisions regarding living with diabetes.



With Mutti, people living with Diabetes can now receive free diabetes coaching that lasts for 3 months on every box of strips purchased. Coaching has been proven to reduce diabetic distress and help improve glycemic control. Patients also get to reduce the cost of access to self monitoring when they are provided with free glucometers for buying a box of glucometer strips.



To sign up to the Mutti program, customers must purchase a pack of 50 glucometer strips for 100 cedis and get the following:



1.A free glucometer

2.Free Lancet pack of 50

3.Free Diabetic coaching

4.Free H BA1C test

5.Free Delivery of drugs and test strips purchased for 2021



Patients also get the option of HBA1C home testing and access to Mutti Learn, a platform that educates patients on their health conditions.



Your journey to good health starts and ends with you. Mutti and mPharma promise to make it a less stressful ride.



mPharma, advancing an Africa in Good Health.



Visit mpharma.bypulse.africa for more information.








