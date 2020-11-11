Press Releases of Wednesday, 11 November 2020

Source: expressPay Ghana Limited

expressPay introduces Smart POS devices

expressPay has introduced a smart Point of Sale (POS) device to enhance merchant payments.

Leading financial technology company, expressPay, has introduced into the Ghanaian market, a smart Point of Sale (POS) device to enhance merchant payments.



expressPay brings its wealth of experience from its consumer app to revolutionize merchant payments. The expressPay POS is essentially a 4-in-1 device for merchants:



1. It accepts all cards (Visa, MasterCard, American Express)



2. It accepts all mobile money schemes



3. It accepts QR payments



4. It facilitates money transfers, airtime and bill payments and to top it off, the POS accepts contactless payments – a key feature that creates additional peace of mind, especially during the current pandemic.



Speaking at the launch of the expressPay POS, the Chief Technology Officer of expressPay, Nii Tetteh said: “Acceptance in the merchant space is changing. It is moving from a traditional hardware play to a software play.



This is what gives expressPay the edge with these smart devices. Almost everything you can do on the expressPay app, can now be extended to merchant points, creating increased access to digital financial services”.



expressPay’s CEO, Curtis Vanderpuije added, “the fact that merchants can now collect payments for electricity, internet, water, etc. also serves as an additional revenue stream for businesses.”



The POS has reporting functionality built in, providing merchants with real-time access to all transactional records, settlement details and history which help with reconciliation.



Most excitingly, there are lots of additional capabilities that can be built onto these smart devices, for example, end - to - end agency banking, loyalty and rewards for customers, etc.



The introduction of the expressPay POS will not only entrench expressPay’s position as a market leader, but also boost industry efforts to attain a cash lite society and help in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.