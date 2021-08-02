Zuberu Sharani scores his first goal of the season for Dunajska Streda

Sports News of Monday, 2 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian forward Zuberu Sharani opened his season's account after scoring in Dunajska Streda's victory over Liptovsky in the Slovakian topflight on Sunday.



The former Dreams FC player sealed victory for the host in injury time as Streda bounced back from the opening day defeat to win 3-1.



Sharani was introduced in the second half and took his chance as the hosts recovered from a slow start to win the game.



Liptovsky took a first-minute lead through Dragan Andric, but Dunajska Streda levelled at the stroke of halftime after Andras Schafer slotted home.



Abdulrahman Taiwo shot Streda into the lead in the 57th minute before the Ghanaian forward capped his performance with a goal.



The goal is Sharani's first of the season in two Slovak Super Liga games.