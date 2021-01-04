Press Releases of Monday, 4 January 2021

Zoomlion poised to support govt fight COVID-19 as it showcases fleet of equipment

play videoThe boost in resources will help Zoomlion conduct disinfection in all schools ahead of reopening

In readiness of its continuous support for the government in the fight against the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, Zoomlion Ghana Limited, has organised a fleet and equipment.



The one-day exhibition programme, which came off at the Independence Square in Accra on Monday, was on the theme; "Making Ghana Safer and Healthier."

It was aimed at demonstrating the preparedness of Zoomlion and its partners to continue with the battle against the virus.



On display were the company's fleet of disinfection equipment and a parade of some military and police personnel.



The equipment included 50 atomizers, 10 street sweepers, 5,000 motorised spraying machines, 5,000 Knapsack sprayers, 100 drones and 5,000 handheld thermal foggers.



Speaking at the ceremony, the Managing Director (MD) of Zoomlion Ghana Limited (ZGL), Madam Gloria Anti, assured government of her outfit’s continuous support in the country’s quest to curb the pandemic.



According to her, Zoomlion had purchased modern state-of-the-art machinery to carry out both disinfection and fumigation activities aimed at tackling the virus in the country.



She said with the machinery purchased, the company was ready to assist the government deal with the virus.



"As part of our commitment in supporting government to tackle vectors, an association has been formed. The association, Pests and Vectors Association of Ghana (PEVAG) will support government in dealing with disease-causing vectors in whatever form they can," she stressed.



Madam Anti used the opportunity to praise stakeholders who supported in previous phases of the national disinfection and fumigation exercises.



She pointed out that without the support of the stakeholders, the exercise would not have been successful.







The Zoomlion MD further disclosed that aside from their modern machinery they also have a workforce that was capable of carrying out any exercise that would be assigned to it.



“We also have a workforce of seven thousand (7,000) who are well trained to carry out disinfection and fumigation operations.



As part of measures to ensure the schools environment is safe for pupils and students who are returning to school this month, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has directed that all schools be disinfected and fumigated.

In this regard, the next phase of disinfection to pave way for the re-opening is expected to commence this week where schools across the country would be disinfected by Zoomlion and its partners in collaboration with the Ministry of Education.



The exercise is expected to be completed before the re-opening date of 15th January, 2021.









