Source: Zoomlion Ghana Limited

Zoomlion Ghana Limited wins Sanitation Company of the Year award

Zoomlion Ghana Limited awarded Sanitation Company of the year at the Ghana Business Awards, 2020

Waste management giant, Zoomlion Ghana Limited has been awarded Sanitation Company of the year at the Ghana Business Awards, 2020 for its outstanding role in providing solutions and managing waste in the country.



Zoomlion was also cited as a great contributor to capacity building and job creation. The company was also applauded for its golden desire to make the environment and Ghana clean by the introduction of technologies for effective waste management and treatment.



The award ceremony which was held on Friday 30th October, 2020 at Kempinski Hotel with the theme “Impact of COVID-19 -19 on Businesses” was a well attended event which brought together politicians, Industry players, entrepreneurs, diplomats, professionals and celebrities across Africa.



In his welcome address, the Event Director, Mr. Latif Abubakar said the 3rd edition of the Ghana Business Awards was in recognition of achievements of businesses and a platform to celebrate excellence from local and international companies involved in promoting the business sector in Ghana.



The Minister for Business Development, Dr. Ibrahim Mohammed, commended businesses in Ghana for their fierce support to the government in the fight against COVID 19.



He intimated that the Ministry of Business Development is poised to roll out mobile SME clinics that seek to empower and build competencies of small businesses and organisations as the government supports to bring fallen businesses back on their feet.



He added that the ministry has targeted a total of one million SMES will be beneficiaries of the clinic which will be rolled out within the first quarter of 2021.



Receiving the award on behalf of the Managing Director of Zoomlion, Mrs. Adokarley O. Paulo expressed her profound gratitude to the event organisers for the recognition and reiterated Zoomlion’s continuous support in the fight against filth in the country.



She dedicated the awards to the over 200,000 hardworking staff of the Zoomlion Jospong Group and the public for their unflinching support in growing a Ghanaian group of companies to compete at the global stage.

