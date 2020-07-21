Press Releases of Tuesday, 21 July 2020

Source: Uphills Luxury Lodge and Apartment

Zino Lexili Ogazi signs a huge ambassadorial deal with Uphills luxury Lodge and Apartment

Mr. Pascal Mohammed and Queen Zee

Multiple Award-winning Ex beauty queen, model, philanthropist, humanitarian, entrepreneur and MC, Zino Lexili Ogazi, Fondly called Queen Zee, Who is also the Vice President of the Models Union of Ghana and the Special Envoy for the United Nations Youth Association of Ghana, has signed a juicy ambassadorial deal, with one of the newest and Luxurious Hospitality Companies In Accra; Uphills Luxury Lodge and Apartment.





At a brief meeting held at the UPHILLS LUXURY LODGE & APARTMENT, saw the influential Model clinched the deal, which made her the first Ambassador of the Luxurious Lodge and Apartment.





Uphills Luxury Lodge and Apartment is just 7 months old & it’s your tranquil home away from home! Uphills Luxury Lodge & Apartment is an affordable Luxury that provides an atmosphere of ease and convenience where their guests can have a perfect, relaxing, unforgettable, safe and enjoyable experience with efficient and attentive service and tight security, which makes it even more of a Family Choice, best place to rejuvenate, best place to holiday and the best place for tourists to Lodge, as it organizes and provides the services for Outdoor games, sports & fun adventure, which includes Picnic trip, Zip lining, canopy walkway, high rope course, bird watching and couples retreat.





The modern, airy, air-conditioned rooms and suites feature complimentary WiFi, coffee & tea facilities, 32” flat screen TV’s, with DSTV Decoder & kettle available in all rooms.





Uphills also has an exclusive lounge with balcony, ironing facilities, personal trainers to help you keep fit, professional masseur on stand by to help you relax with professional massage services and hair & beauty Services available to help you stay flying during your stay.





It also has Facility for Conferences and meetings, Private parties, Movie shoots, Events and Ceremonies.





According to the CEO of Uphills Luxury Lodge and Apartment, Mr. Pascal Mohammed said Queen Zee was singled out because of her personality, Can-do Spirit and what she represents in the society as an exemplary young lady & Model. “She is passionate, has a firmness of purpose and the resolve to achieve a goal, she is a goal getter”





He also said she would be helping Uphills Luxury Lodge and Apartment energise and grow her social footprints and community with her positivity.

Reacting to the ambassadorial deal, the Model lauded the firm for finding her worthy of this feat. She pledged, “I promise that the partnership will be the beginning of greater things to come for both parties, I will give nothing short of my best”.





She further expressed: “I’m really Super excited to start showcasing Uphills Luxury Lodge and Apartment to the world. Even within it’s short time of establishment, the company has so far been doing great things and also helping Ghanaians with different humanitarian gestures, So yes I feel highly elated and honored to represent this brand as a brand ambassador” Zino Lexili Ogazi stated.

