Source: Eric Michael Ogazi

Zino Lexili Ogazi embarks on Ada project with the United Nations Youth Association Ghana

This is one of Queen Zee's Numerous humanitarian work with the United Nations youth association - Ghana , as their Special Envoy.



Right from the start of the 2020 global pandemic & during the Lockdown in Ghana, the United Nations Youth association-Ghana, has been organizing hand wash campaigns and donating to coronavirus relief efforts to the impoverished people, Children, widows, Old people and persons with disabilities both in the rural and urban areas, in order to help them manage through the COVID-19 Lockdown & global pandemic era.



The newest United Nations Youth Association Ghana, Huge project is the ADA Project. The United Nations Youth Association Ghana has adopted two orphaned children from a rural village in Ghana, called Ada.



According to the United Nations Youth Association Ghana, Country Head; Hon. Lilian Sally Ado, she said “we want every orphaned &

Street-connected children in Ghana to experience absolute care, love, security, receive a school education, vocational training and better life over all, together with your help, we can do it” .



One of the United Nations Youth Association Ghana, Goodwill Ambassador; who is also the Managing Director of Twellium Industrial Company, Amb. Ali Ajami, said; “These children will be our children and we will ensure in making changes in thier lives as part of our fight in achieving the SDGs 1, NO POVERTY.”



Zino Lexili Ogazi, the United Nations Youth Association Ghana, Envoy, said; “Today i’m really excited that these kids are getting adopted by us to experience a better life, children are the future and deserves a solid foundation in order to be great in the future, Special thanks to Amb. Ali, who made this project a huge success, we are grateful Ambassador.”



Other spotted dignitaries & UNYA team includes; Hon. Abena Pokuaa Amoah, the Deputy Head Patron of the United Nations Youth Association Ghana, who is a politician and also the C.E.O of Golden Beach Hotels Gh LTD; (La Palm Royal Beach Hotel, Elmina Beach Resort & Busua Beach Resort ) .



Nana Serwaa - UNYA Patron

Emeka Benard - UNYA Peace Ambassador

Patrick Safo - UNYA Director of Operations

Edem faire - UNYA SDG Ambassador

Rt. Hon. Robert - UNYA Speaker for Youth Parliament

Hon. Fiifi Aggrey - 1st Deputy Speaker, UNYA Ghana Youth Parliament

Daniel Kwasi Afari - UNYA Special Adviser to the Country Head

Rashid Lamptey - UNYA Head of Protocol

Stephanie Ashun - UNYA Protocol Team

Nii Ardy Ankrah - UNYA Head of PR Team

Mirriam Lotsu - Languages Team Head



With over 400 children in sight and Adults uncounted, the United Nations Youth Association Ghana, celebrated with them all by feeding everyone with cooked jollof rice and chicken, everyone was served with cold drinks, water and cake.



The UNYA also donated everyday essentials like soap, hand sanitiser and toilet roll, which are the basics needed to keep oneself clean. In addition, the United Nations Youth Association, Ghana also donated cartons of Verna Mineral water, cartons of Drinks and Cartons of biscuits, plus face masks as relief packages.



The UNYA team also educated them, on how to properly wash their hands and the importance of practicing good hygiene regularly, in order to help them protect themselves against COVID-19.



UNYA organization appealed to the general public to lend a hand in Helping to make changes in the lives of vulnerable people in Ghana, as part of their fight in achieving the SDGs 1, NO POVERTY.



They are open to all kinds of donations, and can be reached through their website, so get in touch with them, if you would like to Donate.







