Press Releases of Monday, 28 September 2020

Source: The United Nations Youth Association Ghana

Zino Lexili Ogazi conferred the' Honorable' title, sworn in as United Nations Youth Shadow Minister for Tourism, Arts, Culture Ghana

The United Nations Youth Association Ghana (UNYA), is pleased to announce that it has conferred Zino Lexili Ogazi, with the Honorable title as she reaches a new milestone and begins her new journey in the office, as the Shadow Youth Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture Ghana.



Queen Zee as she is Fondly called, was inaugurated into the United Nations Youth Association -Ghana, far back in March 2020 as a Special envoy. She has been an engaged and active humanitarian Since the age of 10, when she first started out with the Red Cross Society and girls guide.



After which, She registered and started running her own foundation, called Urban and Rural Dream Foundation.



As a Young leader with a mission to display the richness & beauty of African cultural diversity, creativity and tourism, she established Miss Black Beauty Africa, Black Beauty Africa Awards & Yes! Black and Proud Clothing.



Her contributions to the UNYA and service to humanity in Ghana and Nigeria has been invaluable. The United Nations Youth Association - Ghana, is honoured to have Hon. Zino Lexili Ogazi as an active & committed member of its community.



Furthermore as a Young mind, she will offer and contribute fresh insights to the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, while working closely with the Ghana Tourism Minister, and network to developing vital linkages between the Youth and the Tourism ministry, with a view to identifying and promoting practical areas for dynamic and economic growth.



Hon. Zino made history, as she’s the first Diplomat to have been conferred with such title and position and inaugurated as the first Shadow Youth Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, In Ghana.



Hon Zino said “I am committed to strengthening links between research and policy so that the latest research findings can be reflected in high level policy discussions and made available to decision-makers In the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture Ghana, My foremost objective is driving the growth and development of Ghana’s Tourism economy. I definitely will do my bit for the motherland.” She is indeed ready to serve.



More about the Honourable Zino Lexili Ogazi



Zino Lexili Ogazi is an Ex beauty Queen, Model an MC , Black Beauty Advocate, an entrepreneur, Humanitarian, philanthropist, Multiple Awardee and Brands Ambassador.

She is the Director of Supreme Dynamic Talent Academy & Agency .

The Vice president of the Models Union of Ghana

The United Nations youth Association, Shadow Youth Tourism Minister, Ghana.

The C.E.O of Miss Black Beauty Africa and Black Beauty Africa Awards .

The C.E.O of Yes! Black and proud clothing

The Founder of Urban and Rural Dream Foundation.

She is also the Brand Ambassador for Uphills Luxury Apartments and lodge, and the Brand Ambassador for Beckap House of Beauty, Brand Ambassador for Salon on wheels Gh & the Brand Ambassador for Beckap Men’s grooming.

She has won a long list of both local and international awards too.



Mr Frank Paa Kumi, the Director of Passionate Africa Leadership Institute, speaking at the ceremony, urged the 132 shadow Youth Ministers & the 275 Members of Parliament, a Speaker, his two deputies and 6 Clerks of Parliament, who just got sworn into office, to build capacity as young people, who aspire to occupy bigger leadership positions in future.



He said there was the need to pay particular attention to the type of books they read, the event they attend and the set of people they decide to associate with.



“Your environment can shape and feed onto your passion,” he said.



He said a lot of people in leadership positions have not submitted themselves to proper capacity building and they have not nurtured themselves into most of the offices they occupy.



“If we continue like this as a country, we will keep facing leadership challenges,” he added.



Mr Kumi said most leadership challenges could also be attributed to the leaders not having mentors or not going through mentorship processes.



He called on the youth to volunteer their time and resources in serving the society, indicating that sometimes volunteerism and flexibility creates values.



He, therefore, called on society to reward exemplary and ethical leadership to motivate the younger ones.



Mr Kwame Adu-Twum, a Security Expert, urged them to tolerate each other despite their party affiliations.

He called on the government to equip the youth to enable them to be engaged and have something to do rather than involving in conflict.



He also cautioned the youth not to allow themselves to be used by politicians to fuel misunderstanding and conflict in society with the coming of the December 7 elections.











