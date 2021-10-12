Zimbabwe vs Ghana: Probable starting XI of Black Stars and Warriors

Sports News of Tuesday, 12 October 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac is unlikely to make a lot of changes when his Black Stars take on Zimbabwe on Tuesday afternoon but his opposite side will make some changes for the match which will be played in Harare.



Knowledge Musona will remain as a vital component in Zimbabwe's squad on Tuesday after he scored an equaliser in the game against Ghana their previous clash on Saturday.



Jordan Zemura has impressed since his introduction to the Bournemouth first-team this season, and should be able to keep his spot in the middle.



Aston Villa midfielder Marvelous Nakamba is one of the main players to keep an eye on for the Warriors while Tendayi Darikwa who has wealth of knowledge will be missing becauae of a family emergency in the UK.



Ghana have a team that is filled with skilled players, such as Captain Andre Ayew, who has scored 20 goals in international competitions.



Jordan Ayew should continue to lead the way in his quest to end a absence on an international level.



Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey is arguably the most important player for the team. Partey will be vital in the fight for the middle.



Zimbabwe could be a possible starting line-up:



Arubi; Zemura, Darikwa, Bhasera; Musona, Nakamba, Kamusoko, Madzongwe, Chikwende; Mutizwa, Munetsi



Ghana possible starting line-up:



Wollacott; Amartey, Baba Rahman, Djiku, Mensah, Baba I, Kudus, Partey, A Ayew; J Ayew, Sulemana