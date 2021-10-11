Zimbabwe vs Ghana: Kaizer Chiefs star Khama Billiat returns from suspension

Sports News of Monday, 11 October 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Zimbabwe will have midfield icon Khama Billiat available for selection for Tuesday's 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Ghana on home soil after serving a one-match ban.



The Kaizer Chiefs player missed last Saturday's 3-1 defeat in Cape Coast due to a yellow card related suspension.



His availability gives head coach Norman Mapeza some options to tweak his starting XI to face the Black Stars at the National Sports Stadium in Harare.



Despite his return, there are still concerns for the Warriors who have lost their right back Tenday Darikwa to a family emergency.



The Wigan Athletic captain travelled to the UK afterwards to attend to an urgent family issue.



He has been replaced by Zambia-based Takudzwa Chimwemwe.



Zimbabwe will have a stronger squad than what they assembled for the first leg with UK-based players Marvellous Nakamba, Jordan Zemura and Brendan Galloway cleared to travel to Harare.



This was after the British government removed Zimbabwe from their Covid-19 'Red List'.



Zimbabwe are chasing their first win in the qualifying series in Group G.