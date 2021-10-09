Zimbabwe Team Manager criticizes GFA over dirty tactics ahead of World Cup qualifier

Sports News of Saturday, 9 October 2021

Source: ghanasportsline.com

The Team Manager for the Warriors of Zimbabwe Wellington Mpandare says the Ghana Football Association is trying to frustrate the team ahead of their World Cup qualifier against the Black Stars on Saturday.



According to him, the Ghana FA is employing dirty tactics in order to disrupt their preparations ahead of the game.



Mpandare complained about the poor state of the training facility handed over to the Zimbabwe national team for use which he claimed wasn’t unsuitable for use by professional footballers.



“It’s so sad that we still have such things happening in our football”, he told Newsday



“The team has lost quite a lot in terms of preparation time because we could not train this morning as we had planned because the pitch we got was very bad. It was uneven and very hard so we couldn’t risk the players getting injuries. It was unsuitable for use by professional footballers.”



Mpandare revealed that they asked to use a different training facility but were given something almost similar.



He added: “We asked for another facility but we got something almost the same. The grass on the pitch was at knee level. They promised to trim the grass but we doubt they will do that, so we are already looking for an alternative venue.”



Zimbabwe are without a win in the 2022 World Cup qualifier and they come up against the Black Stars on Saturday at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.